Trump says Gaza talks with Middle East countries are intense, will continue

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Friday (Sep 26) talks on Gaza with Middle Eastern nations were intense and that Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants were aware of the discussions, which he said would continue as long as required.

Trump met leaders and officials from multiple Muslim-majority countries this week to discuss the situation in Gaza, which has been under a mounting assault from Washington's ally Israel.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said Trump presented proposals to those leaders that included a 21-point Middle East peace plan.

"Intense negotiations have been going on for four days, and will continue for as long as necessary in order to get a successfully completed agreement. All of the Countries within the region are involved," Trump wrote on Truth Social.