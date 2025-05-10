Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday (May 10) said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire", amid both countries launching strikes and counter-strikes against each other's military installations.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," he said in a post on Truth Social.

In a post on X on Saturday, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar wrote: "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!"

The announcement came on a day when fears that the countries' nuclear arsenals might come into play spiked as the Pakistan military said a top military and civil body overseeing its nuclear weapons would meet.

But Pakistan's defence minister later said no such meeting was scheduled.

At the same time, officials from both sides showed a willingness for now to take a step back following the day's exchanges, while the civilian death toll on both sides of the border mounted to 66.