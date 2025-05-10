Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire

Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on May 9, 2025, in Washington. (File photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

10 May 2025 08:15PM (Updated: 10 May 2025 08:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday (May 10) said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire", amid both countries launching strikes and counter-strikes against each other's military installations.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," he said in a post on Truth Social.

In a post on X on Saturday, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar wrote: "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!"

The announcement came on a day when fears that the countries' nuclear arsenals might come into play spiked as the Pakistan military said a top military and civil body overseeing its nuclear weapons would meet.

But Pakistan's defence minister later said no such meeting was scheduled.

At the same time, officials from both sides showed a willingness for now to take a step back following the day's exchanges, while the civilian death toll on both sides of the border mounted to 66.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/dy

Related Topics

Donald Trump India Pakistan
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement