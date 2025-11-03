Trump says Russia, China have secretly tested nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump alleged on Sunday (Nov 2) that countries including Russia and China have conducted underground nuclear tests unknown to the public, and that the United States would follow suit.

"Russia's testing, and China's testing, but they don't talk about it," he told CBS's 60 Minutes programme, in an interview released Sunday.

"I don't want to be the only country that doesn't test," he said, adding North Korea and Pakistan to the list of nations allegedly testing their arsenals.

Confusion has surrounded Trump's order that the United States begin testing, particularly if he meant conducting the country's first nuclear explosion since 1992.

The 79-year-old Republican first made his surprise announcement by social media post on Thursday, minutes before entering a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea.

The announcement came in the wake of Russia saying it had tested a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik, and a nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable underwater drone.