Trump says Saudi Arabia to get F-35 jets under arrangement similar to Israel
Trump says Saudi Arabia to get F-35 jets under arrangement similar to Israel
US President Donald Trump welcomes Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 18, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
19 Nov 2025 05:07AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2025 05:26AM)
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Nov 18) that the United States would sell advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, signalling that Riyadh would receive the same top-tier defence equipment long reserved for Israel.

“As far as I’m concerned, I think they are both at a level where they should get top-of-the-line F-35s,” Trump told reporters at the White House, calling Saudi Arabia and Israel “great allies”.

The comments came as Trump hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks aimed at deepening defence cooperation and expanding a growing US–Saudi security partnership.

An Australian Airforce F35 fighter jet participates in Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, Australia's largest-ever war fighting drills at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, near Rockhampton, Australia, Monday, July 14, 2025. (Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft)

EXPANDING DEFENCE TIES

Trump said Washington and Riyadh had reached a “defence agreement”, though he offered no details. Saudi Arabia is seeking stronger security guarantees from the US amid heightened regional tensions and has been pushing for access to advanced military hardware.

The crown prince, making his first White House visit in more than seven years, said security cooperation was a core priority of the trip. He also announced that Saudi Arabia would increase its planned investments in the United States to nearly US$1 trillion, up from a US$600 billion pledge made during Trump’s visit to Riyadh in May.

The F-35 sale would significantly upgrade Saudi Arabia’s air capabilities. Israel is currently the only Middle Eastern country operating the stealth aircraft, which Washington had traditionally restricted to preserve Israel’s qualitative military edge.

Talks between Trump and the crown prince also covered broader regional security issues, including efforts to strengthen military coordination and US support for Saudi-led stabilisation initiatives.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Source: Reuters/fs

fighter jet Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman
