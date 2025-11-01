Trump says US, Canada will not restart trade talks

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Friday (Oct 31) the United States and Canada will not restart trade talks, but Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized to him for an Ontario political ad using former President Ronald Reagan saying tariffs spell disaster.

"I like him a lot, but what they did was wrong," he said. "He apologized for what they did with the commercial because it was a false commercial."

Carney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump called off negotiations last week over the advertisement aired by the Canadian province of Ontario, adding he was increasing tariffs on Canada by an additional 10 per cent.

The ad by the Ontario government featured Republican icon former US President Ronald Reagan saying that tariffs on foreign goods lead to trade wars and job losses.

Reagan was known for his support of free markets and free trade.