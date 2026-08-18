Asian allies stress 'critical cooperation' as Trump slashes South Korea drills

SYDNEY: Japan underlined on Tuesday (Aug 18) that security cooperation with the United States and South Korea was "critical" for the region's stability, after US President Donald Trump alarmed allies by scaling back military drills with Seoul while hailing his ties with Pyongyang.

Trump abruptly announced on Sunday that he had ordered the Pentagon to scale back "inappropriate and hostile" military drills with South Korea.

The following day he insisted he was making the situation "much safer" through his ties with the North's Kim Jong Un, whom he met three times in his first term but has yet to encounter since his return to the White House.

While praising the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea, he rebuked key ally Seoul for failing to help Washington fight Iran - a war Trump says is aimed at stopping Tehran from getting an atomic bomb.

Pressed about whether Kim had responded to his messages, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office: "Yeah, he has."

Trump said "it's very positive" when asked what stage the conversations with Kim were at, but provided no further detail.

He then doubled down on his praise for Kim, saying their ties reduced tensions.

"Kim Jong Un has always treated me with great respect," Trump said. "I understand him. He understands me."

"CRITICAL" COOPERATION

The 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises with South Korea are designed to prepare for a possible war with North Korea, which decries the drills as dress rehearsals for an invasion.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi strongly supported joint security cooperation with key defence backer Washington and neighbour Seoul.

"As Japan faces the most severe and complicated security environment in the post-war era, the cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea is critical to the peace and stability of the region," Koizumi told journalists during a visit to Australia.

His Australian counterpart Richard Marles said Canberra was "very concerned about North Korea's nuclear programme as well as its missile programme, and we have consistently made that point".

South Korean officials have said the exercises had begun as planned and that they hoped the personal chemistry between Trump and Kim would bring them back to talks.

Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday the drills did not reflect "any intention to attack North Korea or escalate tensions on the Korean peninsula".

However, its unification ministry - responsible for relations with the North - said it could not confirm whether communications between Kim and Trump had taken place.

"While communication channels between the two sides exist, we cannot verify the specific content of the exchanges," a spokesperson said.