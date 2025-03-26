Trump's team scrambles to handle fallout from Signal chat assailed as 'sloppy, careless'

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration sought on Tuesday (Mar 25) to contain the fallout after a journalist disclosed he had been inadvertently included in a secret group discussion of highly sensitive war plans, while Democrats called on top officials to resign over the security incident.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe - both of whom were in the chat - testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee that no classified material was shared in the group chat on Signal, an encrypted commercial messaging app.

But Democratic senators voiced scepticism, noting that the journalist, Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted operational details about pending strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, "including information about targets, weapons the US would be deploying, and attack sequencing".

Committee members said they planned - and Gabbard and Ratcliffe agreed to - an audit of the exchange. The Senate's Republican majority leader, John Thune, said on Tuesday he expected the Senate Armed Services Committee to look into Trump administration officials' use of Signal.

"It's hard for me to believe that targets and timing and weapons would not have been classified," Senator Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, said at the contentious hearing, which featured several sharp exchanges.