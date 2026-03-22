Trump threatens to put ICE agents in airports over funding impasse

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump threatened to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to US airports on Monday (Mar 23) if congressional Democrats do not immediately agree to fund airport safety.

"I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do security like no one has ever seen before," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday, more than a month into a partial government shutdown.

Transportation Security Administration personnel are set to miss a second full paycheck on Friday as a result of the shutdown as lawmakers clash over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency for TSA and ICE.

ICE CENTRAL TO TRUMP IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN

ICE agents are not specifically trained for airport security, the domain of TSA, which has 65,000 employees, including 50,000 airport security officers. ICE has played a central role in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, drawing criticism from many Democrats, civil liberties advocates and immigration advocacy groups.

TSA officers have called in sick and the shortage of security agents has disrupted travel at major airports. Over 10 per cent of TSA officers called in sick on more than half of the past seven days, DHS said in a statement on Saturday.

More than 400 TSA workers have quit since the partial shutdown began on Feb 14, DHS said, adding that resignations and call-outs are expected to "significantly increase" as the shutdown drags on.

Trump posted that the ICE deployment would begin on Monday "if the Democrats do not allow for Just and Proper Security at our Airports, and elsewhere throughout our Country."

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, criticised Trump's proposal as “another reckless, lawless threat to misuse ICE agents".

"He seems to have no concept of what the limits are on ICE, and I think America would be absolutely appalled to see ICE agents roaming through airports, just as they’ve been breaking down doors at homes,” Blumenthal told reporters in Washington.