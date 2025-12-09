Trump unveils US$12 billion aid package for farmers hit by trade war

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday (Dec 8) unveiled a US$12 billion aid package for American farmers, the latest government effort to shore up a key political constituency hurt by the financial fallout from his trade policies.

Farm groups and Republican farm-state lawmakers have sought the aid in part to support farmers with purchases of seeds, fertiliser and other expenses for next year's growing season.

The aid package, which Trump says will come from tariff revenues, aims to support a crucial voting bloc that has largely stood by Trump despite facing billions in lost sales from his trade war with China.

Trump announced the aid at a roundtable at the White House alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and members of Congress.

Growers of corn, cotton, sorghum, soybeans, rice, cattle, wheat and potatoes attended the roundtable, a White House official said.

"This relief will provide much needed certainty to farmers as they get this year's harvest to market and look ahead to next year's crops, and it'll help them continue their efforts to lower food prices for American families," Trump said.