Trump says US will 'keep' Hormuz strait control

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Aug 12) said his country is in control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and will "keep it".

"The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Our naval blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it."

Trump has repeatedly claimed the US controls the strait, which is vital for the flow of energy and other commodity shipping through the Middle East.

However, Iran says it effectively controls much of the waterway and intends to impose a toll system in response to the US war launched by Trump on Feb 28.

Late on Tuesday, Trump told reporters: "We have total control over the Hormuz Strait right now. They don't have control. We have total control. We own it."