Trump says he does not need Congress approval to launch strikes in Venezuela

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday (Dec 18) he does not need congressional approval to launch strikes on land against Venezuela despite criticism that he is already exceeding his constitutional authority with attacks at sea.

When a reporter asked whether he would seek authorisation from the US lawmakers to hit drug cartels on land in the Latin American country, Trump said he'd have no problem doing that, although he cited concerns that politicians "leak like a sieve".

"I wouldn't mind telling them, but you know, it's not a big deal. I don't have to tell them," he said in the Oval Office.

The United States has conducted multiple air strikes since September against alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, causing at least 99 deaths and prompting heated debate about the legality of the operations.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro claims the US campaign seeks regime change instead of its stated goal of stopping drug trafficking.