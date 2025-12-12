Commentary: Why is Donald Trump so obsessed with Venezuela?

GOLD COAST, Australia: Two centuries ago, United States President James Monroe declared the Western Hemisphere off-limits to European powers in what would became known in history books as the “Monroe Doctrine”. The proclamation established the foundation for a new era of US dominance and “policing” of the region.

In the decades that followed, almost a third of the nearly 400 US interventions worldwide took place in Latin America. The US toppled governments it deemed unfavourable or used force later ruled illegal by international courts.

In 2013, then Secretary of State John Kerry announced “the era of the Monroe Doctrine is over”. It signalled a shift towards treating the region as partners rather than a sphere of influence.

Now, however, the National Security Strategy released on Dec 4 by US President Donald Trump's administration has formally revived that old doctrine.

It helps explain the administration’s interventionist actions in the region over the past few months, from its deadly boat strikes in the Caribbean to its selective use of sanctions and pardons.