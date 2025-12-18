Venezuela says oil exports continue normally despite Trump 'blockade'

"WE ARE NOT INTIMIDATED"

Venezuela's battered economy relies heavily on petroleum exports.



But the country's military, which supports hard-left leader Maduro, said it was "not intimidated."



"We say to the US government and its president that we are not intimidated by their crude and arrogant threats," Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said at an event, surrounded by senior commanders who have repeatedly vowed loyalty to Maduro.



The foreign minister of China, the main market for Venezuelan oil, defended Caracas in a phone call with his Venezuelan counterpart against the US "bullying".



"China opposes all unilateral bullying and supports all countries in defending their sovereignty and national dignity," he said, adding Venezuela "has the right to independently develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries."



Last week's seizure of a tanker carrying between 1 and 2 million barrels of crude bound for Cuba marked a shift in Trump's offensive against Maduro.



In August, he ordered the biggest military deployment in the Caribbean Sea since the 1989 US invasion of Panama, purportedly to combat drug trafficking.



US strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific have left at least 95 people dead since.