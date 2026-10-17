Trump waives new Russia sanctions as Ukraine ties slump

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday (Oct 16) that waived sweeping US sanctions and tariffs targeting Russia's energy revenues, marking a new low in Washington's ties with war-torn Ukraine.

The move came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged EU leaders to keep financing Kyiv's fight with nearly $80 billion more next year, insisting he was standing up for his country as Trump's support slumped.

The Lindsey Graham Act – named after the deceased US senator who sponsored the bill – had allowed Trump the authority to impose duties up to 100 per cent on major buyers of Russian oil and gas.

The legislation, which Trump signed into law last month, targeted Russia's energy and defence sectors, President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials, as well as Moscow's so-called shadow fleet of tankers used to circumvent Western sanctions.

Trump's reversal on the Russia sanctions comes after he struck a deal with Putin to ease sanctions on Russia in exchange for Moscow releasing large amounts of diesel into global markets.

The US president's war in Iran has sparked crippling oil shortages and price spikes, creating major headwinds for his Republican Party ahead of midterm elections next month.

Asked if he was being made a scapegoat for Trump's domestic woes ahead of the vote, Zelensky just smiled.

"This is my answer," he told journalists in Brussels, after an extended pause.

In another sign of strained relations between the United States and Ukraine, Trump branded Kyiv's actions a "disgrace" after Zelensky ordered his forces to resume strikes on Russian refineries.

"I defend the interests of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people exclusively," Zelensky said after talks with EU leaders.

The breakdown between Trump and Zelensky has fuelled fears that the US leader is siding with Moscow.

Those concerns have been heightened by disruptions to a critical US-provided satellite system that has hampered Ukraine's ability to counter Russia's intense bombardments.

Ukraine uses technology from Elon Musk's SpaceX for battlefield communications, but the tech billionaire – a virulent Zelensky critic – said his company was not behind the disruption, while a US official denied any intervention by Trump.