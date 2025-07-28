Logo
Trump warns Iran that its nuclear sites could be bombed again
US President Donald Trump looks on as he meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured) at Trump Turnberry golf club on Jul 28, 2025 in Turnberry, Scotland, Britain. (Photo: Pool via REUTERS/Christopher Furlong)

28 Jul 2025 10:49PM
TURNBERRY, Scotland: US President Donald Trump warned on Monday (Jul 28) that he would order fresh US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities should Tehran try to restart facilities that the United States bombed last month.

Trump issued the threat as he held talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Turnberry golf resort on the western coast of Scotland.

Iran, which denies seeking to develop a nuclear weapon, has insisted it will not give up domestic uranium enrichment despite the bombings of three nuclear sites.

Trump told reporters that Iran has been sending out "nasty signals" and any effort to restart its nuclear programme will be immediately quashed.

"We wiped out their nuclear possibilities. They can start again. If they do, we'll wipe it out faster than you can wave your finger at it," Trump said.

Source: Reuters/dy

