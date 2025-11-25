Trump weighing whether to allow Nvidia to sell advanced AI chips to China: Report

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is considering whether to allow Nvidia to sell its advanced artificial intelligence chips to China, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in an interview published on Monday (Nov 24), according to Bloomberg News.

Lutnick said the president was consulting “lots of different advisers” as he weighs potential exports of Nvidia’s H200 chips. Bloomberg reported that the decision to approve the sales is currently on Trump’s desk.

The discussions follow US media reports on Friday that officials had begun early talks on the possibility of allowing China to buy the H200, which has more high-bandwidth memory than the H100 and can process data more quickly.