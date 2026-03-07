Türkiye mulls sending F-16s to northern Cyprus amid Middle East war

ANKARA: Türkiye is considering the possibility of sending F-16 fighter jets to Northern Cyprus as a security measure, a Turkish defence ministry source said Saturday (Mar 7), days after the island was targeted by a drone attack.

"In light of recent developments, phased planning is being carried out to ensure the security of the TRNC," the source said, referring to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), a territory which is only recognised by Ankara.

"The deployment of F-16 aircraft to the island is among the options being considered."

Cyprus, which holds the European Union's rotating presidency, has been directly affected by retaliatory attacks to US-Israeli strikes on Iran, with an Iranian-made drone hitting a British base on the island on Monday.

The Cypriot government has said that the drone was probably fired by the pro-Iranian group Hezbollah from Lebanon, and not fired from Iran itself.

Following the drone incident, several European countries have pledged assistance to Cyprus, sending air defences and other military assets.

Defence ministers from the 27 EU nations had been due to hold talks in Nicosia next week, but since the attack, all such meetings have been moved online or rescheduled.

Türkiye is not a member of the European Union.