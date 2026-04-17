Turkish school shooter used image referencing 2014 US mass killer, police say

ANKARA: A 14-year-old student who shot dead eight fellow pupils at a school in Türkiye had used an image referencing a 2014 US mass killer, Elliot Rodger, on his WhatsApp profile, police said on Thursday (Apr 16).

In Turkey's second school shooting in just two days, the middle school student also killed a teacher and wounded 20 other people in Wednesday's attack in the southeastern Kahramanmaras province, shocking a nation where school shootings are very rare.

Turkish police said initial findings showed that the assailant had used an image referencing the US gunman Rodger, who killed six college students near Santa Barbara, California in 2014.

"Initial findings indicate no connection to terrorism, the incident is believed to be an individual attack," police said.

Rodger had expressed frustration about his lack of success with women in an internet manifesto before his US rampage, and he was later praised by a number of perpetrators of school shootings.

It was not immediately clear whether the Turkish teenager had the same motivation as Rodger.

Funerals for the victims - eight 11-year-old children and the 55-year-old teacher - were held on Thursday in Kahramanmaras as families wept before coffins.