Türkiye nears Eurofighter jet purchase after UK, German agreements

ISTANBUL: Türkiye reached deals with NATO allies Britain and Germany on Wednesday (Jul 23) that pave the way to acquiring dozens of Eurofighter Typhoon jets, which Ankara has sought to bolster defences in an increasingly volatile region.

Britain signed a preliminary deal allowing Ankara to operate the jets while Germany approved delivery of 40 of them to Türkiye, which has relied on both foreign purchases and its own defence industry projects, including domestic jets, to ramp up deterrence.

Beyond the Eurofighters, Ankara is also in talks with Washington to purchase 40 F-16s.

Israel's attacks on regional countries, including its 12-day conflict with Türkiye's neighbour Iran and more recent strikes on another neighbour Syria, have unnerved Ankara, prompting a push for rapid armament in order to counter any potential threats.

Türkiye has been in talks since 2023 to purchase 40 Eurofighter Typhoons, which are built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain, represented by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

Speaking at a signing ceremony with British Defence Secretary John Healey in Istanbul, Defence Minister Yasar Guler said the deal brought Türkiye "one step closer to a fully comprehensive agreement" on the jets, adding it would also strengthen NATO and Türkiye aerial capabilities.

"We welcome this positive step toward our country joining the Eurofighter Typhoon club, and want to reiterate our mutual ambition to complete the necessary arrangements as soon as possible," he said.

Guler also told reporters that the composition of the planned acquisition was for 40 jets but that different options were being considered.

NEW LEASE OF LIFE FOR BAE UK FACTORY

Separately, the German government - initially opposed to the sale - has cleared the way for the delivery, a government spokesperson said.

Spiegel news magazine reported earlier on Wednesday that the government's Federal Security Council, which decides on arms export licences based on legal and foreign policy considerations, had made a positive decision on the order for 40 jets.

"I can only confirm that the Ministry of Defence has sent a written confirmation to the Turkish government confirming that the export has been approved," a government spokesperson said when asked about the report at a regular press conference in Berlin.

The agreements come after weeks of positive statements from Ankara and the Eurofighter consortium on the sale, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan praising the German and British stance on the issue this week.

Britain said negotiations with Türkiye over an ultimate sale will continue over the coming weeks.

The deal would be the first export order secured by Britain for the jet since 2017 and would give a new lease of life to the final assembly line at BAE's factory in northern England.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the multi-billion dollar agreement with Türkiye would "sustain and protect 20,000 UK jobs for future years to come", while an official at BAE Systems said last week the company was confident of winning new orders from countries, including Türkiye.