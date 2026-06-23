Two children die in France as heatwave blasts Europe

BRITAIN HEAT WARNING

The French government's emergency response cell warned people not to try to cool off in unsupervised water areas such as lakes and rivers, after 13 people died by drowning at the weekend, including a 13-year-old girl.



In Germany, police said five people had died in fatal swimming accidents over the weekend.



Britain's Met Office issued a rare red warning for extreme heat - the national weather agency's highest alert level, indicating risk to life and the possibility of major infrastructure such as roads and railways being closed.



It was only the second time the Met Office has issued such a warning, with temperatures in the shade expected to rise as high as 40C on Wednesday and Thursday.



The warning runs from 9am (0800 GMT) on Wednesday to 9pm on Thursday and covers a large area of central and southern England, including London and Birmingham, the UK's two largest cities.



Multiple schools in southwest England said they were planning to finish the school day early, and a train company said it was cancelling or changing some of its services out of London because of the "severe weather".



Akshay Deoras, a senior researcher at the University of Reading's National Centre for Atmospheric Science, in England, said it was clear what was behind the rash of heat records.



"Human-driven climate change has provided the springboard for this event, loading the atmosphere with extra heat and making extreme temperatures far more intense than they would have been in the past," he said.