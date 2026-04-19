Two water delivery contractors killed by Israeli forces in Gaza: UN

JERUSALEM: Two civilian contractors delivering water for the UN children's fund were shot dead by Israeli troops in northern Gaza, UNICEF said on Saturday (Apr 18), expressing fury over the deaths the previous day.

"UNICEF is outraged by the killing of two drivers of trucks contracted by UNICEF to provide clean water to families in the Gaza Strip," it said in a statement.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said troops saw "two armed terrorists in the area of the Yellow Line" - which marks the boundary of the area under Israeli control - approaching, so they "opened fire".

The army said the incident was "under review".

UNICEF said the incident took place at the Mansoura water filling point in northern Gaza, which is "the only operational truck filling point for the Mekorot water supply line serving Gaza City".

"The incident, in which two other people were injured, occurred during routine water trucking operations, with no changes in movement or procedures," it said, adding that the point was used "multiple times a day" by UNICEF and its humanitarian partners.

Following the incident, all activities at the filling point had been suspended, it said, urging the Israeli authorities to "immediately investigate" the incident and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

"Humanitarian workers, essential service providers and civilian infrastructure, including critical water facilities, must never be targeted.

The protection of civilians and those delivering life-saving assistance is an obligation under international humanitarian law," UNICEF said.

Earlier on Saturday, Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority, reported an overall death toll of 72,549 since the war broke out on October 7, 2023, following Hamas's attack on Israel.

That number includes 773 Palestinians killed since the Gaza ceasefire came into effect on October 10.

The Israeli military says five of its soldiers were also killed in Gaza during the same period.

On Saturday, the Israeli army said troops had opened fire in two incidents in the Strip's north and south, eliminating "two infiltrators who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the forces posing an immediate threat".