UAE leaves OPEC and OPEC+ in huge blow to global oil producers' group

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday (Apr 28) it quit OPEC and OPEC+, dealing a heavy blow to the oil exporting groups and their de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, at a time when the Iran war has caused a historic energy shock and unsettled the global economy.

The country said it would leave the organisations effective May 1.

The stunning loss of the UAE, a longstanding OPEC member, could create disarray and weaken the group, which has usually sought to show a united front despite internal disagreements over a range of issues from geopolitics to production quotas.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei told Reuters the decision was taken after a careful look at the regional power's energy strategies.

Asked whether the UAE consulted with Saudi Arabia, he said the UAE did not raise the issue with any other country.

"This is a policy decision, it has been done after a careful look at current and future policies related to level of production," said the energy minister.

Mazrouei said that being a country with no obligation under the oil producer group would give the UAE flexibility.

He added that the decision will enable the country to ensure it is "attaining to future requirements of the world" relating to crude products and petrochemicals, as well as gas.

"We took this decision at a time when consumers need our attention. We are facing an unprecedented time when strategic reserves of crude products are being drained to a scary level," he said.

The energy minister added that Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the state-owned oil company, was not just a local producer.

"We are an international player producing across the value chain from different parts of the world," said Mazrouei, adding that the UAE expects the world to demand and need more energy in the future.

OPEC Gulf producers have already been struggling to ship exports through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint between Iran and Oman through which a fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes, because of Iranian threats and attacks against vessels.

Mazrouei said the move would not have a huge impact on the market because of the situation in the strait.