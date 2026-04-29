CNA Explains: Why the UAE is quitting OPEC – and what it means for oil markets

SINGAPORE: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will have one fewer member from Friday (May 1) after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced its decision to leave the oil cartel.

The 65-year-old organisation produces about 40 per cent of the world’s crude oil and has long wielded significant influence over global energy prices.

The UAE said it plans to continue pursuing its goal of gradually increasing crude production, in line with demand and market conditions.

Here’s what to know about OPEC - and the potential impact of the UAE’s move.

What is OPEC AND OPEC+?

OPEC was founded in 1960 to coordinate oil production and regulate prices.

It currently has 12 members - Algeria, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Venezuela. Together, they hold more than 80 per cent of the world’s proven oil reserves.

OPEC said its objective is to ensure stable prices, reliable supply and fair returns for investors.

Its formation marked a shift from Western dominance of oil markets to one where countries with oil reserves took greater control over their resources and profits.

OPEC later expanded its influence through OPEC+, formed in 2016 with 10 additional producers, including Russia.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are the two largest producers in the alliance, producing about 9 million and 9.3 million barrels per day, respectively, according to a 2024 Reuters report.

The UAE is the third-largest producer in OPEC and fourth in OPEC+.

However, tensions have simmered within OPEC over production limits, particularly between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the cartel.

Analysts said the UAE has long been frustrated by output quotas and is seeking greater flexibility to expand production.

The UAE, which joined OPEC through its emirate of Abu Dhabi in 1967, had been producing around 3.4 million barrels of crude a day just before the war on Iran began on Feb 28. Analysts said it has the capacity to produce roughly 5 million barrels a day.