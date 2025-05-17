UAE to up value of US energy investments to US$440 billion by 2035

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates plans to raise its energy investments in the United States to US$440 billion in the next decade, it said on Friday (May 16), boosting US President Donald Trump's efforts to secure major business deals on a Gulf tour.

The wealthy oil power's strategy, which aligns with global growth ambitions for its companies, was announced during a presentation by Abu Dhabi oil giant CEO Sultan Al Jaber to Trump during the last stage of the president's regional trip.

The visit has drawn huge financial commitments to the US from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The enterprise value of UAE investments in the US energy sector will rise to US$440 billion by 2035 from US$70 billion now, Al Jaber told Trump, adding that US energy firms will also invest in the UAE.

"Our partners have committed new investments worth US$60 billion in upstream oil and gas, as well as new and unconventional opportunities," Al Jaber said.

The amount will be invested over the lifetime of projects, ADNOC said in a statement.

Exxon Mobil and Japan's Inpex have agreed a deal to expand the capacity of Abu Dhabi's Upper Zakum offshore field, while Occidental Petroleum (Oxy) will explore boosting the capacity of the Shah gas field and EOG Resources has won an oil exploration concession in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region.

"The agreements reinforce the shared commitment of the UAE and US to maintaining global energy security and the stability of energy markets," ADNOC said.