UEFA, CONCACAF target Infantino after FIFA shelve World Cup private investment plan

INFANTINO "HAS FAILED"

UEFA, though, said the plan showed that Infantino could not be trusted.



"The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA's confidence but also that of many other members of the football family," read UEFA's statement.



UEFA said that the 56-year-old Swiss had broken promises he made when he successfully first sought election in 2016 - namely to be "transparent" and that FIFA's money was "your (the member associations) money" and "not the money of the FIFA President".



"On both these promises, he has failed to deliver," said UEFA.



"The shabby, back room, opaque deal he hatched and tried to force through were anything but transparent.



"And with reserves standing at over $5bn, he has also failed to use associations' money for the benefit of the game."



CONCACAF, which includes all three co-hosts of the recently concluded 2026 World Cup - the United States, Canada and Mexico - weighed in with its own damning assessment of Infantino's actions.



"This recent unilateral and egregious act of poor governance and leadership follows a pattern of missteps and similar behaviour," it said in a statement.



Infantino's plan had "advanced outside every established governance framework, without transparency, consultation or due process."



The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), which represents 47 member nations, urged FIFA to follow the right procedures.



Any initiative that may impact global football should be "presented and discussed with the Confederations, the FIFA Council, Member Associations (MAs) and other stakeholders in a timely, transparent and meaningful manner," the Kuala Lumpur-based body said in a statement.