UK approves China plan for new embassy in London subject to conditions

LONDON: Britain's government gave approval on Tuesday (Jan 20) for China to build its largest embassy in Europe in London, hoping to improve ties with Beijing despite British and US politicians' warnings that it could be used as a base for spying.

China's plans to build a new embassy on the site of the two-century-old Royal Mint Court near the Tower of London have stalled for three years over opposition from local residents, lawmakers and Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners in Britain.

The decision was announced before an expected visit to China by Prime Minister Keir Starmer this month, the first by a British leader since 2018. Some British and Chinese officials said the trip was dependent on the embassy being approved.

The government said after the decision that intelligence agencies were involved throughout the approval process and devised a range of protective security measures.

"National security is our first duty," a government spokesperson said in a statement.

EMBASSY APPROVAL HIGHLIGHTS UK'S CHINA DILEMMA

The Chinese government purchased Royal Mint Court in 2018 but its requests for planning permission to build a new embassy on the site were rejected by the local council in 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping asked Starmer last year to intervene.

The government took control of the planning decision last year and an inquiry was held last February to hear arguments about whether the embassy should be approved.

Some politicians in Britain and the United States have said China should be barred from building on the site near London's historic financial district because it might enable Beijing to eavesdrop on fibre-optic cables that are used by finance firms and travel underneath the area.

The opposition Conservative Party called the decision "a disgraceful act of cowardice".

The Chinese embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

British security officials have also warned that allowing China to build a much larger embassy would mean more Chinese spies in Britain as well as more diplomats, an assertion dismissed by the Chinese embassy in London.

The head of Britain's MI5 domestic spy agency said in October that his spy agency had more than a century of experience dealing with foreign embassies, suggesting any security risks could be managed.

But MI5 has also warned of a threat posed by attempts by China to recruit and cultivate people with access to the British government.