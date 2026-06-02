Not a Brexit reversal: UK seeks closer EU ties to cut trade barriers

LONDON: Britain is seeking closer alignment with the European Union in a bid to reduce post-Brexit trade barriers, lower costs for businesses and consumers, and revive economic growth nearly a decade after leaving the bloc.

The government has said the move is not about reversing Brexit, but about easing the economic friction that followed by improving trade with the United Kingdom's largest collective trading partner.

The policy has reignited a long-running debate over how much regulatory independence Britain is willing to sacrifice for easier access to European markets.

Critics say that closer alignment could force the UK to comply with EU rules that it no longer has a say in shaping.

The issue comes nearly a decade after the Brexit referendum on Jun 23, 2016, when the UK voted to leave the EU.

THE BREXIT TRADE-OFF

Economists estimate Brexit has cost the British economy between US$200 billion and US$300 billion in lost growth.

Now, Westminster believes closer cooperation with the EU in key industries could help recover some of that lost economic activity.

One proposal focuses on plant and animal health. If the UK aligns its rules more closely with EU standards in this area, officials hope to reduce costly inspections and paperwork for British food exporters to the bloc.

Britain and the EU still maintain broadly similar standards in the sector.