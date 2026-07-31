UK court dismisses challenge against new Chinese embassy in London

LONDON: A top British court on Friday (Jul 31) threw out a challenge against planning permission for a Chinese "mega" embassy in central London, but residents seeking to block the contentious project vowed to fight on.

A campaign group of local residents and businesses had taken their case to the High Court. They argued the vast new embassy next to the Tower of London would increase the risk of a terror attack and of espionage and harassment of dissidents and protesters.

After a hearing this month, two judges on Friday ruled remotely that the residents' "claims are ... dismissed", saying the housing minister and London district of Tower Hamlets had acted lawfully by granting planning permission in January.

The Royal Mint Court Residents Association on Friday said it would apply for permission to appeal, hoping its case will reach the UK Supreme Court. It said it had relaunched crowdfunding efforts to fund legal costs.

"Beijing thinks this judgment is the final word. It isn't. The appeal is already in the works," Luke de Pulford, head of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, said in a statement.

"If they expect us to roll over and allow our own capital to become a CCP power centre, they have completely misjudged the strength of opposition to this mega embassy."

Beijing bought the site of the historic former Royal Mint, next to the Tower of London, in 2018 for a reported US$327 million.

It plans to relocate its embassy there, and then-foreign minister Boris Johnson granted diplomatic consent.

The 20,000 sq m site is set to become the largest embassy complex in the UK by area.

But the plan has been delayed by fierce opposition from nearby residents, rights groups and critics of China's ruling Communist Party, to the frustration of the Chinese government.

In January, the plan was finally granted planning permission under Keir Starmer's government, shortly before he made a visit to Beijing, despite criticism from opposition politicians, human rights groups and US President Donald Trump.