UK emerges as rising wine power in warmer world, as English vineyards bear fruit of pivot from grass to grapes

Higher temperatures in the country have created the conditions needed to grow internationally celebrated grapes on English soil.

There are now almost a thousand vineyards across the United Kingdom. Some French champagne houses have even started producing English sparkling wine, as they face increasingly difficult conditions back home.

SUCCESSFUL PIVOT

One vineyard made the decision to pivot from grass to grapes in the late 1980s and the gamble is now bearing fruit, as it has transformed into a highly successful and well-respected business.

The Camel Valley vineyard in Cornwall in South West England made the pivot 34 years ago, replacing the potato crops with Pinot Noir and a host of other grape varieties.

Mr Sam Lindo, who now runs the business started by his parents, said the vineyard can now produce more than a quarter of a million bottles a year, with the wine made available across the whole country.