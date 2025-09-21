UK fighter jets begin NATO air defence mission over Poland

LONDON: British fighter jets have flown their first NATO air defence sortie over Poland as part of NATO's Eastern Sentry mission, the government said, aimed at strengthening the Western alliance's defences following a Russian drone incursion this month.

The mission, announced on Monday (Sep 15) by the UK government in the immediate aftermath of the incursions into Polish airspace, sends "a clear signal: NATO airspace will be defended," defence minister John Healey said in a statement.

Two Royal Air Force Typhoons took off from a British military base in eastern England on Friday night to patrol Polish skies and deter and defend against aerial threats from Russia, including drones, the statement said, adding that they returned safely to the UK early Saturday morning.

The British government said it was a response to the "most significant violation" of NATO airspace by Russian President Putin to date since his illegal full-scale war in Ukraine.

UK SAYS IT REMAINS AGILE AND READY

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth, said the British jets joined allies along NATO's eastern flank, adding: "We remain agile, integrated, and ready to project airpower at range."