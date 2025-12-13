King Charles says his treatment for cancer can be reduced in the new year

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said his medical treatment will now "move into a precautionary phase" but doctors will continuously monitor his health.

The public remarks about his experience of cancer and his health condition are unusual for the royal family, which traditionally does not reveal much about the personal lives of its members.

The Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the advice from the cancer experts is that "it is preferable that His Majesty does not address his own specific condition but rather speaks to those affected by all forms of the disease".

Tests detected his cancer after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said in February 2024. At the time, the palace said it would not provide regular updates on his treatment, and did not give details about the cancer.

After some time away from the spotlight, Charles, who ascended to the throne in 2022, returned to public duties in April this year with a busy schedule of ceremonies, appearances and foreign trips.

In March, Buckingham Palace said Charles was briefly hospitalised after suffering side effects from his cancer treatment, which were not specified.

In a message to attendees at an April reception honouring the work of the cancer charities, Charles spoke about his own experience with the disease, saying it showed him "the very best of humanity".

Leading cancer support charity Maggie's said in July that the public battles with cancer fought by both Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate have had a huge impact on fellow patients, encouraging them to be open about the difficulties of coping with the illness.