UK police make second arrest over Manchester mosque incident

LONDON: Manchester police said on Thursday (Feb 26) they had arrested a second suspect after a man allegedly armed with an axe entered a mosque in the northwest English city during Ramadan prayers earlier this week.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) first responded to reports late on Tuesday of two men entering the city's Central Mosque carrying "offensive weapons".

No threats were made and there were no reported injuries, according to the force.

However, officers who responded to the scene searched one of the suspects and arrested him after seizing weapons, including an axe and a knife, and unspecified drugs.

The white man in his 50s, who police said was wearing a high-viz jacket and had claimed to be there to do work on the building, was arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and possession of drugs.

The second suspect sought, a man in his 20s, was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to commit assault, the force said in an update.

The first suspect remains in custody and a warrant of further detention has been obtained to allow detectives additional time to question him, according to GMP.

It noted they are not looking for any further suspects.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer voiced "concern" on Wednesday over the incident, which took place just a few months after a deadly synagogue attack shook the city.