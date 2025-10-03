UK police say one Manchester attack victim believed to have been shot by officers

LONDON: One of the victims killed in Thursday's (Oct 2) attack at a synagogue in Manchester was shot by police during their attempts to bring the unarmed attacker under control, officers said on Friday in a statement.

"It is currently believed that the suspect, Jihad Al Shamie, was not in possession of a firearm and the only shots fired were from GMP's Authorised Firearms Officer," the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) statement said.

"It follows, therefore, that subject to further forensic examination, this injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end."

Police added that one of those injured and currently receiving treatment in the hospital also suffered a gunshot wound. Both people believed to have been shot were behind the synagogue doors.

GMP earlier said that Shamie, the man believed to have carried out the attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall district, was a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent

Two men were killed during the attack when Shamie was believed to have driven a car into pedestrians and stabbed a security guard at the synagogue where worshippers were marking Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, British police said.

The suspect was wearing what appeared to be a vest with an explosive device and was shot dead at the scene by armed officers. A bomb disposal unit was later called to the scene, but police confirmed the device that he was wearing was not viable.