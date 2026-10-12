UK PM Burnham says Russia interfered in 2016 Brexit vote

LONDON: British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Russia interfered in the 2016 Brexit vote, as he warned voters in France and Germany about Moscow-backed efforts to influence their politics.

Burnham, who took over as Britain's leader in July and said last month that Britain could consider rejoining the European Union in the future, is the first British prime minister to say openly there was evidence of Russian interference in the referendum a decade ago.

"I asked the question coming to Downing Street, was there interference in the 2016 referendum from Russia? And I've had the clear answer that yes, there was," Burnham said in an interview with The Rest Is Politics podcast released on Sunday (Oct 11).

Burnham did not spell out how he believed that Russia interfered in the referendum and gave no details on what evidence this statement was based.

The Russian embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia has previously denied meddling in the Brexit vote, casting Britain as gripped by anti-Russian hysteria.