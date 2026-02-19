UK police appeal for information on Epstein abuse claims 

A BBC investigation published in December found almost 90 flights linked to Epstein arrived at and departed from UK airports, some with British women on board who claim they were abused by the billionaire.



The former prince was last year stripped of his titles by his brother King Charles III after one of Epstein's victims alleged she had been trafficked to have sex with him.



He has previously denied any wrongdoing in his associations with Epstein.



Charles has voiced "concern" over his brother's actions and has issued an unprecedented statement noting Buckingham Palace was "ready to support" the police in their inquiries.