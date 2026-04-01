UK's King Charles III to pay state visit to US in late April
King Charles III will visit the US in late April, with US President Trump calling the trip “TERRIFIC.”
LONDON: King Charles III will visit the United States in late April, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday (Mar 31), despite some calls for the trip to be cancelled or delayed amid strains over the Iran war.
Confirmation of the monarch's first state visit to the US comes at a rocky time for the so-called US-UK "special relationship", with US President Donald Trump repeatedly criticising UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's reticence over the US-Israel war against Tehran.
But Trump, whose mother came from Scotland and is a big fan of the British monarchy, welcomed news of the visit as "TERRIFIC".
The US leader posted on his Truth Social platform that the trip would take place on Apr 27-30 and include a "beautiful Banquet Dinner at the White House on the evening of April 28th".
"I look forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect. It will be TERRIFIC!" he added.
The visit will come as the US marks its 250th anniversary of independence and will be followed by an official visit by the king to Bermuda, a British Overseas Territory.
Washington's envoy to Britain, Warren Stephens, warned last week it would be a "big mistake" for the US visit to be cancelled.
Confirmation of the monarch's first state visit to the US comes at a rocky time for the so-called US-UK "special relationship", with US President Donald Trump repeatedly criticising UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's reticence over the US-Israel war against Tehran.
But Trump, whose mother came from Scotland and is a big fan of the British monarchy, welcomed news of the visit as "TERRIFIC".
The US leader posted on his Truth Social platform that the trip would take place on Apr 27-30 and include a "beautiful Banquet Dinner at the White House on the evening of April 28th".
"I look forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect. It will be TERRIFIC!" he added.
The visit will come as the US marks its 250th anniversary of independence and will be followed by an official visit by the king to Bermuda, a British Overseas Territory.
Washington's envoy to Britain, Warren Stephens, warned last week it would be a "big mistake" for the US visit to be cancelled.
Trump has repeatedly railed against Starmer since the start of the war, accusing him of not doing enough to support the US.
"This is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with," Trump said earlier this month, after Starmer initially declined to let US warplanes fly from UK bases to strike Iran.
"I'm disappointed with Keir," Trump has also said, slamming Starmer's "big mistake".
Trump also caused offence with recent remarks about UK troops' participation in Afghanistan.
The visit will be Charles's first trip to the US as king, after he hosted Trump for a lavish state visit last September.
The mercurial US president has frequently expressed admiration for Britain's royal family, which treated him to a full state dinner at Windsor Castle, military parades and a flyover during last year's visit.
"This is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with," Trump said earlier this month, after Starmer initially declined to let US warplanes fly from UK bases to strike Iran.
"I'm disappointed with Keir," Trump has also said, slamming Starmer's "big mistake".
Trump also caused offence with recent remarks about UK troops' participation in Afghanistan.
The visit will be Charles's first trip to the US as king, after he hosted Trump for a lavish state visit last September.
The mercurial US president has frequently expressed admiration for Britain's royal family, which treated him to a full state dinner at Windsor Castle, military parades and a flyover during last year's visit.
Source: AFP/fs
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