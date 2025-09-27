Ukraine accuses Hungary of sending spy drones into its airspace

KYIV: Ukraine said on Friday (Sep 26) that several reconnaissance drones "likely" of Hungarian origin had violated its airspace, accusing Budapest of spying on its border areas.
Hungary denied the claim, but ties between the neighbours have soured since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Budapest has frequently been accused of adopting Moscow-friendly policies, blocking tougher EU sanctions on Russia and frustrating Kyiv's push to join the European Union.
ZELENSKY SAYS DRONES TARGETED INDUSTRIAL AREAS
"Ukrainian forces recorded violations of our airspace by reconnaissance drones, which are likely Hungarian," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
He said the drone incidents were recent, without specifying when or where they took place.
"Preliminary assessments suggest they may have been conducting reconnaissance on the industrial potential of Ukraine's border areas," Zelensky said, adding that he had ordered urgent reports on each incident.
HUNGARY DENIES CLAIM, ESCALATING TENSIONS
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto hit back, saying Zelensky was "losing his mind to his anti-Hungarian obsession".
"He's now starting to see things that aren't there," Szijjarto wrote on social media.
Hours earlier, Ukraine had barred three Hungarian military officials from entering its territory after Budapest banned three Ukrainian officials. The two countries also expelled two diplomats each in May over spying accusations.
"And these are the people who expect us to support their accession to the European Union... They can't be serious," Szijjarto said before Zelensky's remarks.
STRAINED RELATIONS OVER EU BID AND RUSSIA
Ukraine applied to join the EU days after Russia's invasion, but membership talks have stalled due to vetoes from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Hungary has also blocked EU aid tranches for Ukraine, while continuing to buy Russian oil and gas that Kyiv says finance Moscow's war.
Budapest argues that admitting Ukraine into the EU while at war risks dragging it into direct conflict with Russia, a claim Kyiv rejects.