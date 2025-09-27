Ukraine accuses Hungary of sending spy drones into its airspace

KYIV: Ukraine said on Friday (Sep 26) that several reconnaissance drones "likely" of Hungarian origin had violated its airspace, accusing Budapest of spying on its border areas.

Hungary denied the claim, but ties between the neighbours have soured since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Budapest has frequently been accused of adopting Moscow-friendly policies, blocking tougher EU sanctions on Russia and frustrating Kyiv's push to join the European Union.

ZELENSKY SAYS DRONES TARGETED INDUSTRIAL AREAS

"Ukrainian forces recorded violations of our airspace by reconnaissance drones, which are likely Hungarian," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.

He said the drone incidents were recent, without specifying when or where they took place.

"Preliminary assessments suggest they may have been conducting reconnaissance on the industrial potential of Ukraine's border areas," Zelensky said, adding that he had ordered urgent reports on each incident.