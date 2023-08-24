Russia’s invasion gives Ukraine’s Independence Day new meaning: Ukrainian Ambassador to Singapore
SINGAPORE: One-and-a-half years after Russia first sent tanks rolling towards Kyiv, Ukraine is observing its 32nd Independence Day with new meaning, said Ukraine’s ambassador to Singapore.
The importance of Ukraine’s statehood, national symbols, as well as the notions of freedom and sovereignty have been magnified since the invasion, ambassador Kateryna Zelenko told CNA’s Asia First on Thursday (Aug 24).
“Now, the meaning of Independence Day goes much deeper. Now, we definitely know what we are fighting for. We are fighting for the future of our new generations. We are fighting for the freedom of our people.
“We are fighting for the rules-based order in the United Nations Charter. How many countries in the world are now relying on that? Especially those countries that are smaller and surrounded by bigger neighbours.”
Through her Independence Day message, Ms Zelenko thanked Singapore for its support on the international stage, as well as Singaporeans who have contributed to humanitarian aid.
“Ukraine highly appreciates all the support and the Singapore government’s steadfast position in condemning and imposing sanctions against the aggressor state,” she said.
“We are grateful for the generous humanitarian assistance and the selfless work of Singaporean volunteers who care for the most vulnerable.”
HUMAN PRICE OF WAR
Ukraine on Thursday marked 32 years of independence from the Soviet Union.
While Ukrainian communities around the world have planned rallies and events, celebrations in the war-torn country are expected to be muted.
The UN said in a report last month that over 9,000 civilians have been killed since the start of the conflict, with 17.6 million in need of humanitarian assistance.
In February, non-governmental organisation Save the Children said that the young are the hardest hit, with “no safe space” for children in Ukraine as air strikes damage schools and hospitals. It added that the impact of war has put a heavy toll on their mental health.
Ms Zelenko said children in Ukraine are now so used to the war that some can distinguish between the sounds of a cruise missile and a drone.
“This is an expertise our children do not deserve to get used to,” said Ms Zelenko, who recently travelled back home and met with those affected by the violence.
“(I met) a couple who adopted five orphan children who lost their parents in the war. Now, this big family is trying to keep performing their daily activities every day, and trying to teach the kids that there are definitely better days ahead of them.”
MORE WEAPONS AND AID
While Kyiv continues to recapture territories, Ms Zelenko said the Russians have plant mines in vast swathes of land, making it challenging for Ukraine’s armed forces to move forward.
She reiterated calls for allies to provide Ukraine with more long range weapons and fighter jets in order to accelerate the process of taking back the regions that Russia had seized.
“This will help us not only to advance with the counteroffensive, but it can also help us to protect our people, our civilians, our cities,” she said.
“This will also make sure that important maritime infrastructure are operational.”
Her comment comes as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukraine’s port infrastructure in attempts to stop grain exports since the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
Moscow in July withdrew from the UN-brokered deal, which allowed the safe passage of Kyiv’s grain and some other vital products via the Black Sea.
Ms Zelenko said Moscow has destroyed more than 200,000 tonnes of grain meant for countries in Asia and Africa, alongside 26 support facilities and five vessels.
“We see deliberate attacks by Russia missiles on our port infrastructure. It seems like this is one of the targets that could help Russia move ahead with its hunger games,” she said.
“Not only do the people of Ukraine suffer from the grave humanitarian consequences from this gross violation of the UN Charter and the international law, the whole of humanity on all continents bears the cost of the Russian aggression.”
ONLY ACCEPTABLE OUTCOME
Ms Zelenko said Ukrainians are positive on continued international support as they fight the invasion.
“We are still seeing new commitments being made. We see so much international support for Ukraine. We see that the circle of those willing to make a difference is growing. That is something that gives us strength,” she said.
She reiterated Ukraine’s position that regaining control of all territory lost is the only acceptable outcome in the war.
She added that pushing Kyiv to sacrifice any of its territory for peace would result in consequences, likening it to a “Pandora’s box” for strong powers to disregard the sovereignty of smaller nations.
“It’s black and white, it's very clear. We will keep fighting for our territory, for our people, for our freedom. We do not have any other alternative.
“Any attempts to push Ukraine to exchange cities or territories in exchange for peace will not work. Because if any inch of territory (was exchanged) it will be like opening a Pandora’s box and it will (not be a good outcome) for the whole world. That's why it's so important to achieve progress and lasting peace in Ukraine.”