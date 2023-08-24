Russia’s invasion gives Ukraine’s Independence Day new meaning: Ukrainian Ambassador to Singapore

SINGAPORE: One-and-a-half years after Russia first sent tanks rolling towards Kyiv, Ukraine is observing its 32nd Independence Day with new meaning, said Ukraine’s ambassador to Singapore.

The importance of Ukraine’s statehood, national symbols, as well as the notions of freedom and sovereignty have been magnified since the invasion, ambassador Kateryna Zelenko told CNA’s Asia First on Thursday (Aug 24).

“Now, the meaning of Independence Day goes much deeper. Now, we definitely know what we are fighting for. We are fighting for the future of our new generations. We are fighting for the freedom of our people.

“We are fighting for the rules-based order in the United Nations Charter. How many countries in the world are now relying on that? Especially those countries that are smaller and surrounded by bigger neighbours.”