Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia’s invasion gives Ukraine’s Independence Day new meaning: Ukrainian Ambassador to Singapore
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia’s invasion gives Ukraine’s Independence Day new meaning: Ukrainian Ambassador to Singapore

The importance of Ukraine’s statehood, national symbols, as well as the notions of freedom and sovereignty have been magnified since the invasion, ambassador Kateryna Zelenko told CNA’s Asia First.

Russia’s invasion gives Ukraine’s Independence Day new meaning: Ukrainian Ambassador to Singapore

A man wearing a Ukrainian flag visits an avenue where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed ahead of the Independence Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 20, 2023. Ukraine marks the Independence Day on Aug. 24. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Darrelle Ng
Darrelle Ng
24 Aug 2023 05:29PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2023 06:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: One-and-a-half years after Russia first sent tanks rolling towards Kyiv, Ukraine is observing its 32nd Independence Day with new meaning, said Ukraine’s ambassador to Singapore.

The importance of Ukraine’s statehood, national symbols, as well as the notions of freedom and sovereignty have been magnified since the invasion, ambassador Kateryna Zelenko told CNA’s Asia First on Thursday (Aug 24).

“Now, the meaning of Independence Day goes much deeper. Now, we definitely know what we are fighting for. We are fighting for the future of our new generations. We are fighting for the freedom of our people.

“We are fighting for the rules-based order in the United Nations Charter. How many countries in the world are now relying on that? Especially those countries that are smaller and surrounded by bigger neighbours.”

Through her Independence Day message, Ms Zelenko thanked Singapore for its support on the international stage, as well as Singaporeans who have contributed to humanitarian aid.

“Ukraine highly appreciates all the support and the Singapore government’s steadfast position in condemning and imposing sanctions against the aggressor state,” she said.

“We are grateful for the generous humanitarian assistance and the selfless work of Singaporean volunteers who care for the most vulnerable.”

HUMAN PRICE OF WAR

Ukraine on Thursday marked 32 years of independence from the Soviet Union.

While Ukrainian communities around the world have planned rallies and events, celebrations in the war-torn country are expected to be muted.

The UN said in a report last month that over 9,000 civilians have been killed since the start of the conflict, with 17.6 million in need of humanitarian assistance.

Children look at the scene of the latest Russian rocket attack that damaged a multi-storey apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)

In February, non-governmental organisation Save the Children said that the young are the hardest hit, with “no safe space” for children in Ukraine as air strikes damage schools and hospitals. It added that the impact of war has put a heavy toll on their mental health.

Ms Zelenko said children in Ukraine are now so used to the war that some can distinguish between the sounds of a cruise missile and a drone.

“This is an expertise our children do not deserve to get used to,” said Ms Zelenko, who recently travelled back home and met with those affected by the violence.

“(I met) a couple who adopted five orphan children who lost their parents in the war. Now, this big family is trying to keep performing their daily activities every day, and trying to teach the kids that there are definitely better days ahead of them.”

Related:

MORE WEAPONS AND AID

While Kyiv continues to recapture territories, Ms Zelenko said the Russians have plant mines in vast swathes of land, making it challenging for Ukraine’s armed forces to move forward.

She reiterated calls for allies to provide Ukraine with more long range weapons and fighter jets in order to accelerate the process of taking back the regions that Russia had seized.

“This will help us not only to advance with the counteroffensive, but it can also help us to protect our people, our civilians, our cities,” she said.

“This will also make sure that important maritime infrastructure are operational.”

Her comment comes as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukraine’s port infrastructure in attempts to stop grain exports since the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hold a press conference at Skrydstrup Airbase, in Vojens, Denmark, August 20, 2023. Denmark says it will donate 19 F16 fighter jets to Ukraine. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Moscow in July withdrew from the UN-brokered deal, which allowed the safe passage of Kyiv’s grain and some other vital products via the Black Sea.

Ms Zelenko said Moscow has destroyed more than 200,000 tonnes of grain meant for countries in Asia and Africa, alongside 26 support facilities and five vessels.

“We see deliberate attacks by Russia missiles on our port infrastructure. It seems like this is one of the targets that could help Russia move ahead with its hunger games,” she said.

“Not only do the people of Ukraine suffer from the grave humanitarian consequences from this gross violation of the UN Charter and the international law, the whole of humanity on all continents bears the cost of the Russian aggression.”

ONLY ACCEPTABLE OUTCOME

Ms Zelenko said Ukrainians are positive on continued international support as they fight the invasion.

“We are still seeing new commitments being made. We see so much international support for Ukraine. We see that the circle of those willing to make a difference is growing. That is something that gives us strength,” she said.

A view shows a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 10, 2023. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

She reiterated Ukraine’s position that regaining control of all territory lost is the only acceptable outcome in the war.

She added that pushing Kyiv to sacrifice any of its territory for peace would result in consequences, likening it to a “Pandora’s box” for strong powers to disregard the sovereignty of smaller nations.

“It’s black and white, it's very clear. We will keep fighting for our territory, for our people, for our freedom. We do not have any other alternative.

“Any attempts to push Ukraine to exchange cities or territories in exchange for peace will not work. Because if any inch of territory (was exchanged) it will be like opening a Pandora’s box and it will (not be a good outcome) for the whole world. That's why it's so important to achieve progress and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

Related:

Source: CNA/dn(ja)

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Ukraine war

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.