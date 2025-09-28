Ukraine says Russian strikes wound 9, Poland scrambles planes

UKRAINE: Ukraine said on Sunday (Sep 28) that Russian overnight strikes had wounded at least nine people, as Poland scrambled planes to secure its airspace.

An air raid alert was in place over the Kyiv region, with the local military administration saying Russia was attacking with drones and missiles.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the city of Kyiv, said the Ukrainian capital was under a "massive" assault and urged people to stay in shelters.

"In total, there are five injured," Klitschko said on the Telegram social media platform, adding that they had been hospitalised.

The governor of the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region said Russian strikes there had wounded at least four people.

"Once again, residential buildings and infrastructure are being hit. Once again, it is a war against civilians," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said.

"There will be a response to these actions. But the West's economic blows against Russia must also be stronger," Yermak said.