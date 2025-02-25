Ukraine marks Russia invasion anniversary amid talk US minerals deal is close

KYIV: Ukraine hosted European leaders on Monday (Feb 24) to mark three years of all-out war with Russia since Moscow's invasion, while top US officials stayed away in a clear illustration of President Donald Trump's lurch towards Moscow since returning to power.

Still reeling from Trump falsely calling President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator", Kyiv said it was in the final stages of reaching a deal with Washington to provide US access to its mineral wealth.

After meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House, Trump said Zelenskyy could travel to Washington this week or next to seal the minerals agreement, which he called "very close," and suggested the war in Ukraine could end within weeks. But he did not elaborate.

"Our focus is on achieving a ceasefire as soon as possible, and ultimately a permanent peace," Trump said during a joint press conference with Macron.

Macron, in a later interview with Fox News, said he believes a truce in Ukraine is feasible in the next few weeks. A US minerals deal with Kyiv would be one of the best ways to ensure a commitment from Washington, he said.

Trump stopped short of saying, however, that the minerals agreement would contain the explicit US security guarantees that Ukraine has sought and put the onus on Europe for the "central role" in assuring the country's long-term security.

A Ukrainian government source said the US did not like the idea of including wording about providing security guarantees.

The minerals deal is at the heart of Kyiv's bid to win US support, but officials have negotiated in the shadow of an extraordinary war of words between Trump and Zelenskyy, who said the US leader was living in a "disinformation bubble".

Trump's rush to impose an end to Russia's war in Ukraine - and his seeming embrace of part of the Kremlin narrative - have stoked fears of far-reaching US concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin that could undermine security in Ukraine and Europe and alter the geopolitical landscape.

Zelenskyy refused to sign an earlier draft of a minerals agreement as Washington sought rights to US$500 billion in Ukraine's natural wealth. Kyiv protested it had received far less than that in US aid and the deal lacked the security guarantees Ukraine needs.