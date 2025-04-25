Ukraine’s Black Sea coast is suffering from war damage, affecting birds and marine life

Ukraine’s Tuzlivski Lymany National Nature Park, with its 44km-long sandbar and 13 estuaries, is a haven for nearly a million migratory birds.

But the sanctuary is under threat.

The nature reserve, situated on a narrow strip of the Black Sea, is among Ukraine’s wildlife parks sustaining environmental impact from the ongoing war.

Ukraine has been fighting to fend off Russian forces since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion in 2022.

Ivan Rusev, head of the park’s science department, has been studying the impact of war on the park’s wildlife.