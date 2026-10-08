Five children among 26 killed in Ukraine after Russian strikes

PRYLUKY, Ukraine: Russian strikes across Ukraine on Wednesday (Oct 7) killed at least 26 people, including five children who died when a missile slammed into an apartment block in the north of the country as they slept.



Windows shattered in the powerful blast in Pryluky, in the Chernigiv region, reducing half of the five-storey building into a smoking pile of charred concrete and twisted metal.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said three of the dead were just 12 months old while another was aged eight. Another child's body was pulled from under the rubble in the evening, Ukraine's interior ministry said, bringing the death toll up to 19.



Seven other children were among dozens wounded, Zelenskyy said, accusing Russia of knowingly striking "ordinary cities, ordinary life".



"The continued use of missiles against Ukraine, against our people, our children, is an absolutely deliberate choice of terror," he said.



"We were at home, sleeping," Olena Sayun, a 40-year-old massage therapist, told AFP.



"Our windows blew out. Thank God, we covered the child with our bodies. My husband got a few cuts on his back and I did too...



"The child just had a nervous breakdown, got very scared. We immediately ran to the bathroom and then, while everything in the apartment was being blown apart, we stayed in there."



The strike, which locals said happened at about 6:30 am (0330 GMT), came after Zelenskyy on Tuesday warned of a "massive" Russian attack, particularly targeting energy infrastructure.



Two people were killed when missiles slammed into high-rise building in Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, while two others lost their lives in Oleksandriya, he added.



In the capital, Kyiv, two people died in a fire caused by a strike in the densely populated Darnytskyi neighbourhood, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.



One more person was killed after another strike set a car ablaze in the courtyard of a residential building, he said.