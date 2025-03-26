Ukraine says it agrees to ceasefire accords brokered by US

KYIV: Ukraine's defence minister said Kyiv agreed to two ceasefire agreements with Russia that the United States announced on Tuesday (Mar 25) and that Kyiv would welcome third countries supporting the implementation of the accords.

The United States said it had made separate agreements with Kyiv and Moscow to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea and to implement a ban on strikes against energy facilities in the two countries.

"All parties have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea," Defence Minister Rustem Umerov wrote on X.