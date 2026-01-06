Ukraine security guarantees to include binding commitments, draft Paris summit statement shows

PARIS: Security guarantees for Ukraine will include "binding commitments" to support the country "in the case of a future armed attack by Russia in order to restore peace", a draft statement from the 'Coalition of Willing' of Kyiv's allies, showed on Tuesday (Jan 6).

"These commitments may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, adoption of additional sanctions," said the draft, seen by Reuters, which still needs approval at a summit of the coalition's leaders in Paris later in the day.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner have arrived at France's Elysee Palace for the summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also take part in the meeting in the French capital, as part of broader efforts to put together a common Ukrainian, European and American position that could then be taken to Russia.

Talks to bring the almost four-year conflict to an end have accelerated since November. However, there have been few signals that Russia would be willing to accept the current proposals on the table, with the issue of territory remaining a key obstacle to negotiations and fighting between the two sides showing no signs of abating.

Until now, many of the military pledges made as part of the coalition's planning process have been quite vague, according to officials and diplomats.

A senior European official said there was hope that firming up the coalition's guarantees would also help cement US commitments, which have been broadly outlined in bilateral discussions with Ukraine.

In his evening address to the nation on Sunday, Zelenskyy said the meetings in Europe should become one more contribution to Ukraine's defence and bring closer efforts to end the war.

"Ukraine will prepare for both scenarios: diplomacy, which we are pursuing, or further active defence if pressure from partners on Russia proves insufficient. Ukraine wants peace," he said.