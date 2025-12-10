Ukraine should hold elections, Trump says

WASHINGTON: Ukraine should hold elections, Donald Trump said in an interview published Tuesday (Dec 9), calling into question whether the country is truly democratic, as he reiterated his sharp criticism of the Ukrainian leader.



Speaking to Politico, the US president accused Kyiv of "using war" to avoid elections which have been postponed under the imposition of martial law since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.



"I think it's an important time to hold an election. They’re using war not to hold an election, but I would think the Ukrainian people would ... should have that choice," Trump said.



"You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore."



Without martial law, a Ukrainian presidential election would have been due in March 2024.



Trump reiterated the criticisms he made on Sunday about Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claiming that the Ukrainian president had not read the US plan to end the war.



Days of negotiations between US and Ukrainian officials, including Zelenskyy, ended Saturday without an apparent breakthrough, though Zelenskyy committed to conducting further talks toward "real peace."



"Maybe he’s read it over the night. It would be nice if he would read it. You know, a lot of people are dying," Trump said.



The US president asserted that Moscow has the "upper hand" in the conflict by virtue of being "much bigger."



Pressed on whether he thought Ukraine had lost the war, Trump replied: "Well, they’ve lost territory long before I got here," and adding their losses have continued in the past 10 months.