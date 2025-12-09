Ukraine to share revised peace plan with US, Zelenskyy says

LONDON: Ukraine will share a revised peace plan with the US on Tuesday aimed at ending Russia's war, after talks in London between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of France, Germany and Britain on Monday (Dec 8).

As the war nears its four-year mark, Kyiv, under pressure from the White House to agree quickly to a peace settlement, wants to balance out a US-backed draft that was widely seen as favourable to Moscow.

The hastily arranged meeting among British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Zelenskyy aimed to strengthen Ukraine's hand.

Zelenskyy told reporters after the meeting that the revised plan comprised 20 points, but that there was still no agreement on the issue of giving up territory - which Moscow has pushed for.