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Ukraine, UAE agree to cooperate on defence, Zelenskyy says
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Ukraine, UAE agree to cooperate on defence, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine, UAE agree to cooperate on defence, Zelenskyy says

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in the United Arab Emirates in this undated handout picture released March 28, 2026. (Photo: Abdulla Al Neyadi/UAE Presidential Court/Handout via REUTERS)

29 Mar 2026 03:40AM
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KYIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday (Mar 28) he had met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and that they had agreed to cooperate in the field of security and defence.

"Our teams will finalise the details," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram app.

The two leaders tackled opportunities to advance bilateral cooperation under the Comprehensive Economic Agreement between the two sides, the Emirati state news agency WAM said, without further elaborating.

They also discussed the security developments and military escalation in the region and their impact on international navigation and the global economy, WAM added.

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Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, where the Saudi defence ministry signed an agreement on defence cooperation with Ukraine's defence ministry.

The Ukrainian leader also arrived in Qatar on Saturday.

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Friday that Kyiv was close to clinching several security agreements, including with the UAE and Qatar, to counter Iranian attacks.

UKRAINE HAS AIR DEFENCE, DRONE EXPERTISE

Ukraine has offered its air-defence expertise and drone technology to countries in the region.

Zelenskyy hopes to draw support from the Gulf nations in Ukraine's war against Russia, which is now in its fifth year, as Western military aid faces new uncertainty and Kyiv scrambles for cash to cover its budget deficit and fund domestic weapon production.

More than 200 Ukrainian military and security experts have been dispatched to advise Middle East countries on how to intercept drone attacks that have wreaked havoc on energy infrastructure across the region.

Zelenskyy said that during his visits, he sought to build strategic relationships with the Gulf region and raise funds to invest in weapons production in Ukraine.

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Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Ukraine air defence drones UAE impact of war on Iran
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