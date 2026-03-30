Ukraine's Zelenskyy visiting Jordan for next leg of Gulf 'security' talks amid Iran war
Kyiv has offered its air-defence expertise and drone technology to countries in the region seeking to counter Iran's drone attacks.
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Jordan on Sunday (Mar 29) as part of a Gulf tour aimed at shoring up defence ties with countries in the region amid rising tensions over the Iran war.
Zelenskyy is seeking support from Gulf states for Ukraine's war against Russia as Western military aid faces fresh uncertainty and Kyiv struggles to cover its budget deficit and fund domestic weapons production.
"Today in Jordan. Security is the top priority, and it is important that all partners make the necessary efforts toward it," Zelenskyy wrote on X. "Ukraine is doing its part. Important meetings ahead."
Kyiv has offered its air-defence expertise and drone technology to countries in the region seeking to counter Iran's drone attacks.
The visit comes after Ukraine, which has sought to leverage its expertise in downing Russian drones to help Gulf nations, agreed to cooperate on defence with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Ukrainian anti-drone experts have been deployed to all three countries since Iran responded to US-Israeli aerial bombardments that began more than one month ago.
A Ukrainian team is also in Jordan, a senior official told AFP earlier this month on the condition of anonymity, without elaborating.
Ukraine uses a mix of cheap drone interceptors, electronic jamming tools and anti-aircraft guns to down Russian drones.
It has proposed swapping its interceptors for the expensive air-defence missiles that US allies in the region are currently using to down Iranian drones.