Ukraine's Zelenskyy visiting Jordan for next leg of Gulf 'security' talks amid Iran war

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Jordan on Sunday (Mar 29) as part of a Gulf tour aimed at shoring up defence ties with countries in the region amid rising tensions over the Iran war.

Zelenskyy is seeking support from Gulf states for Ukraine's war against Russia as Western military aid faces fresh uncertainty and Kyiv struggles to cover its budget deficit and fund domestic weapons production.

"Today in Jordan. Security is the top priority, and it is important that all partners make the necessary efforts toward it," Zelenskyy wrote on X. "Ukraine is doing its part. Important meetings ahead."

Kyiv has offered its air-defence expertise and drone technology to countries in the region seeking to counter Iran's drone attacks.