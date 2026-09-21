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UK's Burnham congratulates Denmark on US-Greenland deal
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World

UK's Burnham congratulates Denmark on US-Greenland deal

UK's Burnham congratulates Denmark on US-Greenland deal

FILE - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Greenland's government leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen visit Qoornoq, Greenland on Sept. 6, 2026. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)

21 Sep 2026 04:49AM
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LONDON: British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Sunday (Sep 20) congratulated Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on a deal agreed between the United States, Denmark and Greenland.

Burnham said the deal, set to be signed next week, benefitted the US, Greenland and Denmark, his office said.

Downing Street said the leaders in a phone call welcomed Washington's "commitment to the region" and "underlined the strategic and shared importance of the High North for Euro-Atlantic security".

Burnham said he would also congratulate US President Donald Trump on the deal. The two leaders are set to hold their first in-person meeting next week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

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Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Greenland US President Donald Trump Denmark
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