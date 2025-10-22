UN cybercrime pact to be signed in Hanoi raises hopes, concerns

HANOI: A landmark UN cybercrime agreement aimed at curbing offences that cost the global economy trillions of dollars annually is set to be signed by representatives from dozens of states in Hanoi this weekend, despite criticism over human rights risks.
The convention, which would come into force after it is ratified by 40 states, is an unprecedented move that the United Nations expects will make responses to cybercrime quicker and more effective.
Activists, major technology companies and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights have warned about possible abuses from its vague language on crime, with some saying it would facilitate rather than combat illegal activities.
The list of signatories has not been released, though the European Union and Canada are set to sign the pact, which they said included safeguards to protect human rights. The US State Department declined to say whether a US representative will attend the signing ceremony.
VIETNAM'S APPROPRIATENESS AS HOST QUESTIONED
Vietnam's selection as host has drawn criticism due to its human rights record. In a report in August, the US State Department cited "significant human rights issues" in Vietnam, including restrictions on online freedom of expression.
At least 40 people have been arrested this year in Vietnam, for alleged crimes including online postings against the state, according to Human Rights Watch.
The one-party Communist nation expects to raise its international profile by hosting the event and sees the pact as a tool to boost its cyber defences, Vietnamese officials said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to attend the signing ceremony on Saturday (Oct 25).
CRITICS DUB PACT 'SURVEILLANCE TREATY'
The Cybersecurity Tech Accord, a coalition that includes Meta and Microsoft, has labelled the pact "a surveillance treaty" that facilitates the exchange of personal data among governments and risks "making it easier, not harder, for criminals to engage in cybercrime".
The convention targets a broad spectrum of offences from phishing and ransomware to online trafficking and hate speech, the UN has said, citing estimates that cybercrime costs the global economy trillions of dollars each year.
But the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warned during treaty negotiations that "laws with overly broad definitions of cybercrime are frequently used to impose undue restrictions on the right to freedom of expression".
Raman Jit Singh Chima of Access Now, an advocacy group, said the treaty could facilitate the extradition of individuals persecuted by their governments. The signing in Vietnam "sends a very bad signal" to human rights defenders, he added.
Vietnam is experiencing an escalation of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure and big corporations, Le Xuan Minh, head of cybersecurity at the public security ministry, told a press conference this month, noting more international cooperation could help identify perpetrators.
The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which led the treaty talks, said the agreement includes provisions to protect human rights and allows states to reject cooperation requests that conflict with international law.
Activists and tech firms have also voiced concern that the treaty could criminalise ethical hackers who test systems for vulnerabilities, especially when their findings expose sensitive government flaws.
The UNODC said the convention "encourages" states to enable legitimate research activities.